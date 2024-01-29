Researchers find penguin population changes in Antarctica due to climate change

Watch more on iWantTFC

Researchers of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team have detected changes in the population and distribution of two penguin species on Adelaide Island, as rising global temperatures impact the fate of the flightless birds.

The Chinese researchers have been implementing field surveys on the Adelaide Island this month, and the data they collected showed that the population of Adelie penguins has dropped sharply in recent years, leaving just 200 nests of them on the island.

By contrast, the number of nests of Gentoo penguins on the island has risen to 8,000.

"We can see that typically, penguins either gather to form a small breeding group like this or a bigger and extensive one. We can just count the populations of the small breeding groups, but when it comes to the bigger ones, we need drones to help with the counting," said Zhao Kai, a doctor with the Ministry of Education's Key Laboratory for Biodiversity Science and Ecological Engineering in Beijing, while explaining the field surveys on the Adelaide Island with photos.

Chinese researchers said that Adelie penguins live in the colder regions closer to the South Pole, while the Gentoo penguins are predominantly found in the warmer, sub-antarctic region, where the year-round temperature averages around five degrees Celsius. -Report from Reuters