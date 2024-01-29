Watch more on iWantTFC

Aerial footage showed the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Maryland, on Saturday leaving 13 people injured.

The crash involved more than 40 vehicles and forced authorities to close all lanes on the bridge for about six hours.

Officials said 23 vehicles were involved in the initial chain-reaction collision, and another 20 vehicles were affected by secondary crashes.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 6.9 kilometers long.

(Production: Eva Weininger)