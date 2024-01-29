Home > Overseas Dozens of vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash on Chesapeake Bay Bridge Reuters Posted at Jan 29 2024 10:56 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Aerial footage showed the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Maryland, on Saturday leaving 13 people injured. The crash involved more than 40 vehicles and forced authorities to close all lanes on the bridge for about six hours. Officials said 23 vehicles were involved in the initial chain-reaction collision, and another 20 vehicles were affected by secondary crashes. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 6.9 kilometers long. Top causes of road accidents Dos and don’ts after a car accident (Production: Eva Weininger) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: crash road crash traffic accident travel transport commute US