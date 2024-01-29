Cops rescue circus animals from trailer fire

Watch more on iWantTFC

Indiana police rescued circus animals after a trailer transporting them caught fire on Saturday (January 27).

In a Facebook post, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said two police officers and a member of the Shrine Circus led five zebras, four camels, and a miniature horse to safety. The animals were seen roaming the road which had been closed and were later rounded up with the help of additional officers.

Footage shared by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in central Indiana showed police officers standing with camels and zebras grazing on grass after the rescue.

Despite the trailer fire, there was “no harm to our furry friends", the sheriff's office said.

(Production: Mariana Sandoval, Adib Satikin, Ariel Wee)