China, Thailand to waive mutual visa requirements

Thailand and China agreed on Sunday (January 28) to waive visa requirements for each other's nationals to facilitate travel and tourism between the two countries, which took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the mutual visa exemption, which takes effect on March 1, at a ceremony after a meeting in Bangkok.

China was a top source for Thailand's tourism industry, a major driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy before COVID, but the return of Chinese tourists to Thailand has been slow. The number of Chinese tourists to Thailand plunged to 3.5 million last year from 11 million in 2019 before the pandemic.

Beijing and Bangkok also pledged to speed-up the construction of the China-Thailand railway and work together in combating transnational crimes, Wang said.

(Production: Napat Wesshasartar, Kokkai Ng, Juarawee Kittisilpa)