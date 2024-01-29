Watch more on iWantTFC

Two masked gunmen shot one person dead during Sunday service at a church in Istanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday (January 28), adding that authorities were working to capture the assailants.

Yerlikaya said the attack, which Ankara condemned, took place around 0840 GMT at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in the Sariyer district, and that one person - who was targeted by the gunmen - was killed while attending the service.

CCTV footage showed the attackers enter and leave the church. Reuters was able to confirm the location as the Santa Maria Catholic Church from the picture frame, design of the door and walls which matched file footage of the church. The date and time stamp seen on the video also match Yerlikaya’s statement.

Speaking to reporters outside the church, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said the victim was a Turkish national and that no one else was hurt. He said the attackers only fired at one person. It was not immediately clear what the motive for the attack was or why the victim was targeted.

