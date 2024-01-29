Watch more on iWantTFC

British landmarks across the country lit up in purple on Saturday (January 27) to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The annual event honours the millions of Jews and other minorities murdered during the Second World War by the Nazis and January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp at Auschwitz 1945.

The London Eye, Piccadilly Circus, the Millennium Centre in Cardiff and Leeds Civic Hall were among some of the landmarks to glow in violet tones to illustrate this year's theme - the Fragility of Freedom.

Organisers say the theme encourages people to consider what can be done to strengthen freedoms around the world and not to take their own freedoms for granted. -Report from Reuters