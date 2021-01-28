Home  >  Overseas

US official tiniyak ang suporta ng Amerika sa Pilipinas

Posted at Jan 28 2021 08:32 PM

Sa pagpasok ng bagong administrasyon, tiniyak muli ng Amerika na tutupad ito sa pangakong sasaklolo sa Pilipinas sa oras na may umatake sa bansa. Sa gitna ito ng bagong batas ng China na pinahihintulutan ang kanilang coast guard na paputukan ang ano mang barko na tingin nila ay nanghihimasok sa dagat na inaangkin nila. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Enero 2021

