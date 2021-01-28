US official tiniyak ang suporta ng Amerika sa Pilipinas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 28 2021 08:32 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, foreign affairs, diplomatic relations, United States, Joe Biden, Biden administration, Anthony Blinken, Department of Foreign Affairs, South China Sea, China, TV Patrol, Willard Cheng, US Secretary of State
- /news/01/29/21/uk-variant-behind-spike-in-covid-cases-in-cebu-too-early-to-say-doh
- /business/01/29/21/no-subscription-costs-netflix-smart-offer-bundle-mobile-data-plan
- /news/01/29/21/parang-awa-niyo-na-comelec-commissioner-pleads-qualified-voters-to-register
- /news/01/29/21/da-secretary-dar-pinagbibitiw-pinasisibak-dahil-sa-pagsirit-ng-presyo-ng-baboy
- /entertainment/01/29/21/nice-to-finally-meet-you-liza-soberano-replies-to-long-lost-brother-luke-plowden