ALAMIN: Mga bansang nanguna sa epektibong pagtugon sa pandemya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2021 08:20 PM

Nanguna ang New Zealand, Vietnam at Taiwan pagdating sa epektibong pagtugon sa COVID-19 pandemic habang kulelat naman ang Britanya at Amerika. Higit isang milyon naman na ang namamatay sa COVID-19 sa North at South America. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Enero 2021

