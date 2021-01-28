ALAMIN: Mga bansang nanguna sa epektibong pagtugon sa pandemya

Watch more in iWantTFC

Nanguna ang New Zealand, Vietnam at Taiwan pagdating sa epektibong pagtugon sa COVID-19 pandemic habang kulelat naman ang Britanya at Amerika. Higit isang milyon naman na ang namamatay sa COVID-19 sa North at South America. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Enero 2021