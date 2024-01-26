Watch more on iWantTFC

Struggling with hunger and sky-rocketing prices, Gazans have resorted to grinding barley and corn kernels as a flour alternative for bread, facing a shortage of wheat in the enclave.

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip, the tiny enclave where 2.3 million people have been living under Israel's bombardment since Oct. 7 as it battles Hamas militants. The United Nations warned this week that pockets of the territory face famine.

While areas near the Egyptian border get limited supplies of imported food, people in the north and centre of the strip, where fighting has been fiercest, face catastrophe aid workers say.

No comprehensive data on hunger is available for Gaza, with aid agencies struggling to move and communicate amid the fighting. They plan to assess malnutrition by measuring around children's arms for signs of wasting flesh.

A U.N.-backed report in December said the whole population of Gaza faced crisis levels of hunger and a growing risk of famine.

At the start of the war, after a Hamas assault that killed more than 1,200 people, Israel announced it was cutting off all supplies to Gaza. It later agreed to let in humanitarian aid but far less is entering the enclave now than before Oct 7.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 25,700 Palestinians since Oct. 7, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say.

Aid agencies say Israeli checks are hampering aid deliveries into Gaza and that the military prevents distribution outside the southern area around Rafah.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy has denied there are limitations on humanitarian aid entering Gaza and ascribed any problems to U.N. distribution capacity. -Report from Reuters