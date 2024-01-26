Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone video captured wildfires rising from a forest area close to the Colombian capital on Thursday (January 26), as the President Gustavo Petro declares a state of emergency to bolster efforts to control the blazes.

Colombia has put out some 204 fires this month - around eight per day - and 25 fires continued to burn, according to a report from the environment ministry and the disaster agency.

Smoke billowed from a wooded, mountainous area east of capital Bogota on Wednesday afternoon as helicopters ferried water to fight the blaze. Some 952 Colombian municipalities were on alert on Wednesday due to the threat of fires, more than half of which were at red alert, the environment ministry said.

Colombia, one of the world's most biodiverse countries, is seeing the effects of its typical dry season combine with strong El Nino weather, which typically produces hotter and drier weather.

Climate change has been blamed for driving a record drought that has hit all nine countries in the Amazon basin - including Colombia - according to a study on Wednesday which found global warming made the drought 30 times more likely. -Report from Reuters