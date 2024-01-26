Australians mark national day with citizenship ceremonies and celebrations

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thousands of Australians gathered in state capitals on Friday (January 26) to celebrate Australia’s national day, with 320 citizenship ceremonies being held across the country.

Australia Day commemorates the day Britain established the state of New South Wales as a penal colony, arriving in what is now the state capital Sydney with a "First Fleet" bringing colonists and convicts.

Many people celebrate the holiday with barbecues and trips to the beach, and it is also a popular date for immigrants to receive their Australian citizenship.

The day is also marked by protests across the country, with thousands marching in solidarity with Indigenous Australians and calling to change the date, which marks the start of injustices suffered by Indigenous Australians since colonisation. -Report from Reuters