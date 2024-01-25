Watch more on iWantTFC

Two-hundred drones lit up Madrid's sky drawing figures of iconic tourist destinations like the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower as the Fitur international tourism fair kicked off in Madrid on Wednesday (January 24).

The annual tourism fair this year takes place from January 24th to 28th.

The light show was organized by hotel chain Sercotel to celebrate its 30th anniversary. -Report from Reuters