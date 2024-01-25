Home > Overseas Two hundred drones light up Madrid sky at Fitur international tourism fair Reuters Posted at Jan 25 2024 12:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two-hundred drones lit up Madrid's sky drawing figures of iconic tourist destinations like the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower as the Fitur international tourism fair kicked off in Madrid on Wednesday (January 24). The annual tourism fair this year takes place from January 24th to 28th. The light show was organized by hotel chain Sercotel to celebrate its 30th anniversary. -Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber drone, lights, Madrid, Fitur International Tourism Fair, ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: drone lights Madrid Fitur International Tourism Fair