Home  >  Overseas

ANC

Two hundred drones light up Madrid sky at Fitur international tourism fair

Reuters

Posted at Jan 25 2024 12:00 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

 

Two-hundred drones lit up Madrid's sky drawing figures of iconic tourist destinations like the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower as the Fitur international tourism fair kicked off in Madrid on Wednesday (January 24).

The annual tourism fair this year takes place from January 24th to 28th.

The light show was organized by hotel chain Sercotel to celebrate its 30th anniversary. -Report from Reuters
Read More:  drone   lights   Madrid   Fitur International Tourism Fair  