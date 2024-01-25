Watch more on iWantTFC

A Turkish military plane flew at an extremely low altitude over the central province of Kayseri as it made an emergency landing on Thursday (January 25).

Video footage showed the plane flying just above traffic on a road and passing over a stadium.

The plane had to land due to a technical problem and it was slightly damaged as a result, Turkey’s defense ministry said. The crew and pilots were not injured, it added.

Reuters was able to verify the location from the road layout, building structures, mountainous area seen in the video and the design of the stadium which matched file and satellite imagery. —Report from Reuters