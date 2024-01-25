Resilient medics continue on with life-saving brain surgery amid quake in Xinjiang

Watch more on iWantTFC

A group of heroic doctors held their nerve and showed great composure to complete life-saving surgery on a patient even as the tremors of a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region shook their hospital.

Medical staff at Xinjiang's Aral Hospital, affiliated with the Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, were seen on surveillance cameras in the operating theater performing a craniotomy, a complex brain surgery procedure, on a patient when the earthquake jolted Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture of Xinjiang at 02:09 Tuesday (Beijing Time).

Despite swaying lights and intravenous lines, and the shaking operating table, the doctors and nurses collected themselves and continued on with the critical surgery, showing remarkable resolve and focus to carry on with the challenging operation.

Following the completion of surgery, the patient's vital signs stabilized and the operation was hailed a success, with the work of the medics marking a triumphant moment of human resilience and medical excellence under extraordinary circumstances.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in Xinjiang's Aksu Prefecture at 02:09 Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). Rescue and relief missions are taking place in the affected areas, which borders Kyrgyzstan. -Report from Reuters