Rescuers save woman stranded on top of her car for 15 hours

Watch more on iWantTFC

A woman was rescued on Tuesday (January 23) after 15 hours stranded on top of her overturned car on Del Valle Road, in Livermore, California.

Video released by the Alameda County Fire Department captured the moment the woman was airlifted by a helicopter. She had tried to drive through a swollen creek following intense rains in Northern California on Monday (January 22).

The woman lost her belongings inside the overturned car and was unable to reach out for help. She stayed in the water for 15 hours until a camper in the area called the authorities. The woman was finally taken to a local hospital. According to the Alameda County Fire Department, she is in good condition.

(Production: Kevin Donnellan, Maria Laguna)