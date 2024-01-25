Watch more on iWantTFC

Eyewitness footage captured people jumping out of windows to escape a shop fire in China's Jiangxi province, as the blaze was reported by Chinese state media and the local government on Wednesday (January 24) to have killed 39 people and injuring one.

Video obtained by Reuters showed people climbing out of windows from the second level of a building amid thick plumes of black smoke. Uniformed personnel stood on the ground floor as the people made their escape.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the nearby building and signage which matched satellite, file imagery and corroborating videos. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date when the video was filmed. Jiangxi Emergency Authorities posted a statement on Weibo confirming blaze at a cold storage warehouse in Tiangongnan Avenue in Yushui district on January 24 at 3:24 p.m. local time.

The deadly fire broke out in the afternoon in an underground floor of the shop, said the local fire response emergency headquarters, according to the China Daily media outlet. The injured were taken to hospital, a government statement said, without disclosing how many.

(Production: Nur-Azna Sanusi, Jacinta Goh)