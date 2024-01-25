Cyprus coast guard rescues Syrian migrants, including children, at sea

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sixty Syrian migrants were rescued from a small boat off Cyprus on Wednesday (January 24) after being stranded at sea for days, including three children and a man who were found unconscious on board, Cypriot authorities said.

Video provided by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of Larnaca shows rescuers airlifting what they say is a baby from a coast guard vessel on to a helicopter.

Authorities scrambled rescue helicopters and patrol vessels after a merchant vessel reported seeing a small wooden fishing boat about 30 nautical miles off Cape Greco, Cyprus' most southeasterly point.

Cyprus' Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said all the migrants were taken to hospital, including the four found unconscious and three who had lower limb fractures. They were all dehydrated, officials said.

Officials said the occupants of the boat, all Syrians, had sailed from Lebanon on Jan. 18. -Report from Reuters