Bolivians trade big dreams for tiny objects at indigenous miniature festival

Tiny bills? A multi-storey home? These are the big dreams of Bolivians in miniature form at an indigenous festival in La Paz on Wednesday (January 24), with believers hopeful that these tiny objects will make their wishes come through.

This bustling market is part of the Aymara Festival of Alasita, where people buy miniatures related to their personal wishes for the year.

The colourful Alasita - which means “buy me" - is an annual tradition with local artisan fairs dealing in miniatures that are then blessed under the auspices of the indigenous god of abundance, Ekeko. -- Report from Reuters