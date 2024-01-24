Serbian archaeologists unearth Roman triumphal arch

Watch more on iWantTFC

Braving bitter cold and wind, archaeologists in Serbia survey the site of an ancient Roman triumphal arch, one of only a handful in the Balkans, that dates back to the third century.

The triumphal arch was discovered in December at the site of Viminacium, a Roman city near the town of Kostolac, 70 km (45 miles) east of Belgrade.

Miomir Korac, the leading archaeologist, said the discovery was made during excavation of the main street of Viminacium, the capital of the Roman province of Moesia.

"This is the first such triumphal arch in this area... It can be dated to the first decades of the third century AD," Korac told Reuters.

Viminacium was a sprawling Roman city of 45,000 people with a hippodrome, fortifications, a forum, palace, temples, an amphitheatre, aqueducts, baths, and workshops. It existed between the first and sixth centuries.

Archaeologists hope to find more pieces. Discoveries so far include two Roman ships, golden tiles, coins, jade sculptures, religious items, mosaics, frescos, weapons, and remains of three mammoths.