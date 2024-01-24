Gazan florist sells red roses in Rafah to 'spread joy during the war'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hussam Abdulhadi, who is himself displaced, walks around tent camps in Rafah and outside hospitals with a bunch of freshly picked red roses calling on people to buy the delicate flower.

Abdulhadi said that people who approach him buy roses for their injured family members or relatives in hospital, or those have lost their homes during the war.

"This raises the spirits and brings optimism after what we witnessed from war, destruction, and the destruction of homes,” said resident Wafaa al-Arraj, while holding a red rose.

Abdulhadi sells a rose for 3 NIS (around $0.80) but he gave one for free to a boy being wheeled by his sister out of the hospital close by.

"He gave him a glimpse of hope... after what Rafat has been through," said Mahar al-Satari, who's 16-year-old brother Rafat is a kidney dialysis patient who had lost his mother and two siblings in Israeli shelling during the war. -Report from Reuters