Firefighters were seen extinguishing a building fire which was caused by a deadly gas truck explosion on Wednesday (January 24) that killed six people in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Emergency officials said at least six people, including three firefighters, were killed after a truck carrying 60 tons of liquefied natural gas exploded in the Mongolian capital. Local online news outlets reported that the fire quickly engulfed several nearby buildings, including a residential building.

Footage from local broadcaster TenGer TV showed firefighters battling the blaze, as well as vehicles completely burnt to a shell. More than 600 firefighters and 100 vehicles were involved in the firefighting effort, according to officials.

At least 11 people were injured in the fire near the Dunjingarav market, Mongolia's Emergency Management Office said in a post on Facebook. -Report from Reuters