Dense fog spurs travel chaos in India

People in parts of northern India battled through chaotic conditions early on Wednesday (January 24), after dense fog obscured roads and disrupted travel plans.

In capital New Delhi, one commuter said trains had been cancelled, while another said delays had forced her to rebook a trip.

Over in Chandigarh, traffic was seen moving through thick fog with visibility drastically lowered.

In an update on social media platform X, the India Meteorological Department said dense fog was likely to persist over parts of northern India over the next five days. -Report from Reuters