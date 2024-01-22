Winter storm 'Isha' batters parts of UK

Watch more on iWantTFC

Heavy winds brought by winter storm Isha caused a suitcase to roll away on an Edinburgh Airport tarmac on Sunday (January 21) evening, bringing temporary amusement to stranded travelers.

The winter storm swept the UK on Sunday, causing flight delays and cancellations and affecting transportation across the country.

X user James Hampson, who documented the suitcase’s movements at Edinburgh Airport, said his flight was delayed several hours before being rescheduled till Monday (January 22) due to the storm.

Meanwhile, a British Airways flight made a bumpy landing amid heavy winds brought by winter storm Isha in London Gatwick Airport on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media showed passengers aboard British Airways flight 8462 applauding as it made a bumpy landing in Gatwick Airport, just after being diverted from London City Airport due to the storm. The flight had originally taken off from Ibiza Island, Spain and arrived over 90 minutes late at Gatwick, flight tracking data showed.