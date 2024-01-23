Palestinian boy rescued after spending days under rubble

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video released by Gaza’s Civil Defense on Tuesday reportedly showed members rescuing a young boy from the rubble, following what they say was an Israeli airstrike that destroyed his home in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The boy chanted “God is Great” and hailed the peace sign while being carried away by members of the civil defense.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that rules Gaza, whose fighters stormed across the fence into Israel, killing what Israel says to be 1,200 people and abducting around 250 hostages on Oct. 7.

At least 25,295 Gazans have since been confirmed killed, according to Palestinian authorities, with thousands more dead feared lost in the rubble, in Israel's campaign, which has laid most of the enclave to waste.

—Report from Reuters