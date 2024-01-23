New Delhi reels under dense fog

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thick fog and low temperatures engulfed parts of northern India on Monday (January 22), causing transport disruptions and leaving residents struggling to cope with the cold weather.

At the airport in New Delhi, flights were delayed and passengers were kept waiting .

People living in makeshift tents on the roadsides huddled together in blankets and sat around fires to try and keep warm.

"We are just left to the streets, along with our kids, in the cold weather," said one resident.

According to local media reports, the weather office has forecasted moderate to dense fog conditions for the upcoming days with the minimum temperature ranging between 7-9 degrees Celsius in the Indian capital.

(Production: Nasaybah Hussain)