Mexico to relocate giraffe in poor conditions to wildlife sanctuary

Mexico is preparing to relocate Benito the giraffe from a public park in Ciudad Juarez to a wildlife sanctuary in Puebla after activists denounced the poor conditions he currently lives in.

According to the group Save Benito, the public park where he lives does not have adequate conditions for his development, and the extreme weather conditions in northern Mexico were affecting the animal's life.

Staff from Africam Safari in Puebla, the wildlife conservation park where the animal will be transferred, carried out on Thursday (January 18) the giraffe's medical check-ups before he travelled to his new home.

Benito arrived in Ciudad Juarez in May 2023 to become the city's mascot but has lived alone in a small cage for the past eight months.

According to Africam Safari, Benito is expected to share a space with seven other giraffes in his new home in Puebla. -Report from Reuters