Kyiv residents shelter in subway amid Russian missile attack

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kyiv residents took shelter in subway stations as Russia launched missile attack on Ukraine early on Tuesday (January 23).

People settled on mats and sleeping bags on the floors of the station, waiting for the air raid siren to end.

Seven people were injured in the capital's districts of Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi, its mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that several apartments had been set ablaze in the attack.

Air defence systems were repelling Russia's missile attack, Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration in Kyiv and his counterpart in the surrounding region, said on Telegram.

A non-residential building in the capital's Pechersk district had been damaged, one official said. Popko said several cars caught fire in Sviatoshyn, west of the capital's centre. - Report from Reuters