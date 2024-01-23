Hundreds of thousands throng newly-opened temple in India

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hundreds of thousands of devotees amassed outside the gates of the newly-inaugurated Ram temple in India's Ayodhya city on Tuesday (January 23), as it opened for the first time to the general public.

Many Hindu devotees were dressed in saffron and chanted slogans hailing Lord Rama as they jostled with security personnel to push through the entry points of the ornate temple. The crowds were all trying to catch a glimpse of the idol of the Hindu God, Lord Ram, which was consecrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 22).

Some complained about the lack of proper crowd management and said they were worried about the possibility of a stampede in such a massive crowd.

More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city but they were struggling to manage the sea of pilgrims. The temple management expects 100,000 visitors each day for the next few months.

Those who were fortunate to get inside, said they were overwhelmed by the experience.

"The idol of Lord Ram is breathtakingly beautiful. The feeling inside (in the sanctum sanctorum) is very divine. If you are a true ‘Sanatani’ (follower of Hindu tradition), you’ll have tears in your eyes," said Ankul Soni, a pilgrim who came from Ratlam in central India.

"Devotees inside are hugging the temple walls and crying," he added

The event has ignited religious fervor across India, with many states declaring a holiday on Monday, stock markets shut and homes and businesses illuminated after Modi called for it to be marked as another Diwali - the Hindu festival of light. -- Report from Reuters