A Michigan man who fell into an ice-covered lake can thank his dog Ruby for helping rescue him on Thursday.

Michigan State police officer Kammeron Bennetts' video shows the officer arriving at Arbutus Lake and calling Ruby over, and attaching an orange "rescue disc" that resembles a frisbee to her collar. Ruby then ran across the ice to bring it to her owner.

The 65-year-old man grabbed hold of the disc and Bennetts along with a firefighter were able to pull him in.

Police were called to the scene by bystanders who saw him fall through the ice. He was taken to the hospital after his rescue and released the same day.

- Report from Reuters