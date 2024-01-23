Home  >  Overseas

Heavy rain causes flooding, river overflow in San Diego

Reuters

Posted at Jan 23 2024 03:10 PM

Video show various vehicles swept away by floodwaters and streams overflowing, causing road closures and neighborhood flooding. Several school also closed Monday as a precautionary measure.

Flash flood warnings also disrupted morning commute, prompting authorities to warn residents to stay home, according to ABC 10News. 

-Report from Reuters
