Furniture, lights shake in China as quake hits Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region early on Tuesday (January 23), causing damage, Chinese state television reported.

Footage aired on CCTV showed lights and furniture shaking and emergency teams preparing for dispatch.

The epicentre of the quake is in mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Administration. It struck at 2:09 a.m. (1809 GMT January 22) at a depth of 22 km (13 miles). As of 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), 40 aftershocks have been recorded, according to China Earthquake Networks Center.

The Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake. Train gradually resumed operation from 7:21 a.m. (2321 GMT), CCTV said.

China's Earthquake Administration said it immediately activated emergency response services in conjunction with the Office of the Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, dispatching a group to guide local rescue efforts.