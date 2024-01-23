Watch more on iWantTFC

In an old bus from 1981, Josip Matulic, a Croatian old-car enthusiast, invites locals for a free ride around the coastal city of Split during the weekends.

Having a retro bus has always been a dream for 27-year-old Matulic, who also works as a bus driver for a local company on weekdays.

He found a 43-year-old MAN SU 220 on the auction in Dubrovnik, where it was still in use until the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Even though the bus is generally in good condition, the new tyres alone cost almost half of the selling price of 20,000 kunas (around P163,000).

Matulic said he didn't want to know the estimates of further maintenance costs and possible new parts.

"I'm waiting till the last moment so that I'm less surprised,” he laughs.

Matulic doesn't advertise his services, he simply meets passengers at bus stops, tells them where he's going and takes them aboard.

There are times when it is confusing, particularly for older passengers who mistake Matulic's bus for the regular city bus line.

A vintage city bus is quite rare to be owned by a private individual in Croatia. The bus companies are generally sawing, scraping, cutting up or reusing the old models, such as the other MAN buses in Dubrovnik that have been converted into convertibles and are now used to transport tourists.

- Report from Reuters