China quake sends people running

Surveillance footage released by Xinjiang Railway on Tuesday showed commuters running for the station's exit as an earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region.

The epicenter of the quake struck at 2:09 a.m. and at a depth of 22 km in the mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Administration.

Reuters was able to locate the footage from interior layout of the train station and design characteristics of door, floor and boarding gates that match file images. The time and date stamp on the surveillance video matched the statement by authorities.

The Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake, Xinhua said.

Chinese state media also reported several injuries and collapsed houses in the magnitude 7.1 earthquake. —Report from Reuters