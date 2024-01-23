200-pound sea turtle released back into the Atlantic Ocean

Watch more on iWantTFC

A 200-pound loggerhead sea turtle named Ida, rescued by a group of fishers and the US Coast Guard, was released back into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday in Marathon, Florida.

Ida was found entangled in a lobster trap buoy line on Thursday by Ida Short and her husband, who were fishing for fun. They named the turtle after Ida Short, who said they were happy to help the endangered turtle.

The Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital team joined the Coast Guard to rescue Ida and bring her to the hospital for treatment. She had fluids and antibiotics for her minor injuries before she was ready to return to the ocean after two days of quick recovery.

A local crowd cheered and applauded as Ida was released into the water on Saturday. She swam away gracefully, leaving behind a trail of bubbles.

The Turtle Hospital is a non-profit organization that has rescued, rehabilitated, and released sea turtles since 1986. It is the only state-certified veterinary hospital in the world for sea turtles.

Loggerhead sea turtles are the world's largest hard-shelled turtles and are considered a vulnerable species. A mature specimen can measure 35 inches and weigh 150 kg. Their size and hard shell generally protect them from predators, but fishnets, ship rotors, and pollution have become significant threats. - Report from Reuters