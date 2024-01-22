Watch more on iWantTFC

Canada's renowned Rideau Canal Skateway, the world's largest natural ice skating rink, opened for skating on Sunday morning for the first time in two years, the National Capital Commission (NCC) said.

The 7.8-km Canal Skateway, which first opened over 50 years ago, is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Canada's capital city Ottawa and is also a top attraction for skating enthusiasts seeking outdoor thrills during Canada's usually biting cold winters.

The canal did not open to skating last season in early 2023 for the first time due to a lack of ice, NCC, which maintains and operates the skateway, said at the time, blaming the closure on a mild winter caused by climate change.

The NCC has previously said it can only open when the ice is at least 12 inches thick, for which there must be 10 to 14 consecutive days of temperatures between minus 20 Celsius and minus 10 Celsius.

-Report from Reuters