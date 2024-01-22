Watch more on iWantTFC

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Brussels, Belgium on Sunday to demand economic and diplomatic sanctions against Israel and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Police estimated that 9,000 people marched through the city whilst the spokesman for the Belgo-Palestinian Association, Gergory Mauze, said he did not believe the solution to the conflict between Israel and Hamas was military and condemned Israel for collectively punishing Palestinians for the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

The toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since war broke out between Israel and Hamas in October has passed 25,000, Gaza health officials said, while Israeli attacks and street battles raged across the Hamas-run enclave on Sunday.

Gaza's health ministry said 178 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, one of the deadliest days of the war so far. Israel's military said a soldier was killed in fighting.

A total of 25,105 Palestinians - many of them women and children - have been killed and 62,681 have been wounded in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7, the ministry said in a statement. It does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths but says most of those killed have been civilians.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday denounced Israel for what he called the "heartbreaking" deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

-Report from Reuters