DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign, endorses Trump

Presidential contender Ron DeSantis, who was once viewed as Republicans' best shot at moving past Donald Trump, dropped out of the primary race on Sunday(January 21), a relatively early exit that underlines the iron grip the former president retains on the party.

DeSantis, 45, endorsed Trump in a video posted to the X social media site.

DeSantis had been widely seen as a top contender for the 2024 Republican nomination and a natural heir to Trump due to his combative style and deeply conservative views. Early in 2023, he led several head-to-head polls against Trump.

But the Florida governor's support has been declining for several months, due to flawed campaign strategy, his seeming lack of ease with voters on the campaign trail and Trump's so far unshakeable hold on much of the party's base.

The end of DeSantis' bid means that former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, is now the last Republican in the race with a shot - albeit a long one - of denying Trump the nomination. The winner of the Republican nominating contest will take on President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, in the general election in November.

(Production: Tom Rowe)