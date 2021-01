Los Angeles residents watch Biden-Harris inauguration at home with hope

Watch also in iWantTFC

LOS ANGELES - While US landmarks beefed up security over the week due to the threat of possible action, many here watched the inauguration of the new US President and Vice President from home and took to social media to express their opinion.

Some Democrats posted memes and showed their appreciation for US President Joe Biden as supporters of former President Donald Trump poked fun at the lack of a crowd in Washington D.C. because of COVID-19 precautions.

For certain Biden supporters in Los Angeles, this is a sign of progress as the city opened up more COVID-19 mass vaccinations, especially to include older people.

Health officials have also expressed optimism that the Biden administration would help speed up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to LA county, which has tallied over 1 million coronavirus infections and 14,000 deaths. - Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News