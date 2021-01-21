Home  >  Overseas

Biden sworn in as 46th US President

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2021 11:41 PM

America's new president, Joe Biden, swiftly moves to dismantle the legacy of the Trump administration.

Mere hours after his inauguration as the 46th US president, Biden reversed Trump's policies on climate change and immigration while addressing America's pandemic crisis. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 21, 2021
