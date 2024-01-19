Home  >  Overseas

Plane skids off runway at Rochester airport

Reuters

Jan 19 2024

No injuries were reported after a plane skidded off the runway at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in the United States Thursday afternoon, ABC affiliate WHAM reported.

Airport officials said 50 passengers and three crewmembers were on board when the aircraft veered onto the grass, WHAM reported. - Report from Reuters
