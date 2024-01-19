Home > Overseas Plane skids off runway at Rochester airport Reuters Posted at Jan 19 2024 05:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC No injuries were reported after a plane skidded off the runway at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in the United States Thursday afternoon, ABC affiliate WHAM reported. Airport officials said 50 passengers and three crewmembers were on board when the aircraft veered onto the grass, WHAM reported. - Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: plane airport Rochester runway