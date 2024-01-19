Watch more on iWantTFC

Israelis marked on Thursday (January 18) the first birthday of Kfir Bibas, who was taken hostage by Hamas-led gunmen along with his family and some 250 other people on Oct 7.

Bibas - the youngest of 132 hostages remaining in Gaza, after dozens were freed in a November truce - was honoured at a gathering in Tel Aviv that featured a birthday cake, a special song, and orange balloons - a nod to his red hair.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, that his whereabouts are unknown, adding; "I call upon the entire universe to work endlessly to free Kfir and all the hostages."

Hamas has said that Bibas, his four-year-old brother Ariel and their mother, Shiri, were killed in an Israeli air strike and that their father, Yarden, is still being held alive. But unlike with other slain hostages, Hamas has not published images to support its account of the Bibas deaths.

Israel has not included any of the Bibas family in its official list of hostages killed in captivity. -Report from Reuters