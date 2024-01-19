2 N. Korean teens sentenced to hard labor for watching K-dramas

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rare footage obtained by a South Korean think tank showed two 16-year-old North Korean high school students sentenced to 12 years of hard labor for watching and distributing South Korean films and dramas.

In the video, which Reuters cannot independently verify, the two students can be seen standing in a show trial in front of hundreds of their peers.

According to the narration in the video, the students were on trial for watching and distributing dozens of films, dramas, and music videos from the South Korean “puppet regime”.

The video also proceeds to criticize North Korean female residents for adopting “foreign clothing” styles, such as dyed hair, shorts, tight pants, and slippers, which it claimed are influenced by propaganda from South Korea and western capitalist countries.

According to the South And North Development (SAND) Institute, the video, which is officially titled "Let’s Intensify Efforts to Eradicate All Forms of Reactionary and Non-Socialist Phenomena," was created for internal educational purposes to further propagate North Korea's "Reactionary Ideology and Culture Rejection Law" that was established in 2020.

(Production: Daewoung Kim, Minwoo Park)