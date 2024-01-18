Video shows explosion in Yemen's Dhamar

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video obtained by Reuters and released on Thursday (January 18) showed an explosion in Yemen's city of Dhamar at night.

Reuters was able to locate the footage from nearby buildings, signage, electronic poles, and road layout which match the file image and satellite image of this area. Reuters was not able to confirm when the footage was filmed.

The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency said on Thursday that U.S. and British aircraft had targeted a number of areas in Yemen, naming the governorates that were targeted as Hodeidah, Taiz, Dhamar, al Bayda and Saada.

The United States conducted another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Wednesday (January 17) U.S. officials told Reuters. —Report from Reuters