Pope Francis says pornography undermines sexual pleasure

Pope Francis said on Wednesday (January 17) pornography undermines sexual pleasure during a catechesis devoted to the "vice of lust".

The 87-year-old pontiff described sexual pleasure as a "gift from God" but warned against "satisfaction without relationship that can generate forms of addiction."

"We have to defend love, the love of the heart, of the mind, of the body, pure love in the giving of oneself to the other. And this is the beauty of sexual intercourse," Pope Francis said during his general audience.



