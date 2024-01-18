Pool equipment explodes in Texas due to freezing cold

Watch more on iWantTFC

A house's private CCTV camera captured the moment a pool pump exploded in Allen, Texas, on Sunday (January 14).

Terry Roden went out of town the night temperatures dropped to 10 degrees Fahrenheit in Allen. When he returned, he found out that the pool was not running and decided to check the pump outside.

"I used a heater to thaw the pump, primed it then flipped the switch. It spooled up so I stepped to the side to see if the pool water started when the filter pod top shot up like a rocket." Roden told Reuters.

The severe winter storm dumped snow across a broad part of the country this week, shutting a Gulf Coast refinery in Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, another arctic cold front will arrive Thursday (January 18) with overnight lows falling to the teens and 20s each night through the weekend.

(Production: Pola Grzanka, Mariana Sandoval)