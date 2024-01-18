London zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered gorilla

Watch more on iWantTFC

London Zoo welcomed a new arrival to its gorilla troop on Thursday (January 17), boosting numbers for a critically endangered subspecies.

The newborn western lowland gorilla, which the zoo has not yet named nor sexed, joins the zoo's Gorilla Kingdom enclosure after a quick delivery by mother Mjukuu.

“After a very quick labor – just 17 minutes – Mjukuu was spotted on camera tenderly holding her newborn and demonstrating her wonderful mothering instincts – cleaning her infant and checking it over," the zoo said in a press release.

Video released by the zoo showed Mjukuu holding the newborn in her arms while other gorillas approached to investigate the new arrival.

Western lowland gorilla numbers have declined by 60% in the last 25 years, with exact numbers of those in the wild unknown, according to the zoo.