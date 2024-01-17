Watch more on iWantTFC

Tianzhou-7, a Chinese cargo craft, completed its status setting and docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

At 01:46 (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-7 docked at the rear docking port of the Tianhe core module, said the CMSA.

The Shenzhou-17 crew members onboard the space station will gradually transfer the items from the cargo craft to the space station.

More than 260 items were sent aboard the craft, including those for the astronaut system, space station system, application tasks, and cargo spacecraft system. The total weight of onboard materials reached about 5.6 tonnes.

Customized cargo packages for experiment payloads and other large-scale goods, each weighing over 100 kilograms, were also sent for use in the operation of the space station, space science experiments, and astronaut life support.

Another 2,400 kilograms of living supplies for the astronauts were on board as well, including Lunar New Year gifts and fresh fruits and vegetables. CMSA engineers also optimized packaging to ensure longer storage time and freshness.