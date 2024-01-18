Watch more on iWantTFC

China's foreign ministry on Thursday reiterated its position on the one-China principle and urged the Philippines to stop its "wrong words and deeds" about Taiwan.

China will never accept anyone making provocations on the Taiwan question and will fight back, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

The remarks by Mao come after the Philippines' defense secretary on Wednesday accused China of "gutter-level talk" regarding President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

China's foreign ministry on Tuesday had told Marcos to "read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue" after he had congratulated the democratically governed island's presidential election winner, Lai Ching-te.

—Report from Reuters