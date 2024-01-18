Home > Overseas Around 20 killed in explosion at Thai fireworks factory, no survivors found Reuters Posted at Jan 18 2024 02:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Around 20 people were killed in Thailand in an explosion on Wednesday at a fireworks factory north of Bangkok, police said, as authorities inspected the site but were yet to find survivors. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which took place mid-afternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120 km north of Bangkok, police said. Provincial governor, Nattapat Suwanprateep told Reuters they couldn't tell whether all the workers were killed and that investigations were ongoing. A preliminary investigation put the death toll at 20, according to a police statement, with many injured. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and urged a swift investigation. First-aid tips for fireworks injuries Firecracker-related injuries climb to at least 500 after New Year festivities -Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: explosion fireworks thailand bangkok