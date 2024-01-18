Around 20 killed in explosion at Thai fireworks factory, no survivors found

Watch more on iWantTFC

Around 20 people were killed in Thailand in an explosion on Wednesday at a fireworks factory north of Bangkok, police said, as authorities inspected the site but were yet to find survivors.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which took place mid-afternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120 km north of Bangkok, police said.

Provincial governor, Nattapat Suwanprateep told Reuters they couldn't tell whether all the workers were killed and that investigations were ongoing.

A preliminary investigation put the death toll at 20, according to a police statement, with many injured.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and urged a swift investigation.

-Report from Reuters