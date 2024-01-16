WATCH: This is the world's largest iceberg

Watch more on iWantTFC

A nature photographer captured the A23a iceberg, the world's largest, during a trip on the Antarctic ocean on Sunday (January 14).

The massive iceberg, roughly three times the size of New York City, is drifting past the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, aided by strong winds and currents, according to satellite images.

Since calving off West Antarctica's Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986, the iceberg — which once hosted a Soviet research station — had been previously stranded after its base became stuck on the floor of the Weddell Sea.

(Production: Deniz Uyar, Pola Grzanka, Gerardo Gomez)